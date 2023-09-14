Sears building at former Salem Mall site added to National Register of Historic Buildings

TROTWOOD — A building that was once part of a booming shopping center has now been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

On Sept. 5, the former Sears and Roebuck building at the Salem Mall was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Chad Downing, with the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, said it was nearly a year-long process to get the building registered.

TCIC bought the historic building in 2019.

The building was constructed in 1966 and is a one-story, 125,000-square-foot structure, according to a media release.

It was noted for its mid-century modern architecture and distinctive curved roofline.

Downing said being added to the national register will help them secure funding for future redevelopment.

The building was also a major part of the Salem Mall which has sat empty since 2014.

“We thought this would be a great asset for this, because there’s a lot of memories in this place, the building does qualify. More importantly, as we want to redevelop it in its current state, it makes us available to different tools, like the historic tax credit, both the state and federal level,” he said.

Downing said there are plans for parts of the property to be used by The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center as well as a new food-based marketplace.

He recognized the nostalgia many associate with the building

“Our hope is that that nostalgia, that experience, will draw people back here to see what we’re going to do with the redevelopment and encourage them to come and be a part of that,” he said.

Being a 126,000-square-foot building, Downing said there are other business opportunities available with the space.





















