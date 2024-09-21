Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Greene County.

Greene County Public Health announced Thursday that it was notified by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) that West Nile Virus was detected in another mosquito sample that was tested.

GCPH has trapped West Nile Virus Positive mosquitoes in the city of Fairborn for the second time this summer.

Public Health’s Environmental Health mosquito team said it will be spraying areas early Monday morning, September 23, weather permitting.

“Our spraying activities will focus on the area bound by South St., Central St., Xenia Dr., and N & S Streets in Fairborn,” GCPH said.

For more information, you can visit GCPH's website here.




