More than 5,000 Huber Heights residents impacted in ransomware attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — More than two months after a local city experienced a ransomware attack, its staff now knows how many residents were impacted.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local city declares state of emergency after cyber attack, to use taxpayer money to investigate

According to Huber Heights City Manager Richard Dzik, approximately 5,738 residents had their data compromised in this attack, and 2,038 of those people will require credit monitoring services.

The ransomware attack happened in November and hackers were able to get into several city departments.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several services impacted after ransomware attack hits local city

Huber Heights forensic team “was able to obtain the data that was stolen from the dark web when it was made available,” Dzik said.

A data mining company then reviewed 198GB of data to determine what personal information was compromised.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local city’s IT director resigned 9 days before ransomware attack

Last Friday, the city learned how many residents were impacted.

The city plans to mail out notices to residents whose data has been compromised, Dzik said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Huber Heights provides update on cyber attack, says some services restored

“Our residents have been extremely patient and understanding,” Dzik said.

The city expects its new network to be completed in about 3 months.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group