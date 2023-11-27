Huber Heights provides upate on cyber attack, says some services restored

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights provided an update as they continue to deal with the aftermath of a cyber attack.

On Nov. 12 the city was targeted by a ransomware attack that impacted several services including zoning, engineering, tax, finance, utilities, human resources, and economic development.

On Monday, Huber Heights said some of these services are starting to be restored.

The city’s Income Tax Division is back and running and the city successfully processed payroll last week.

IT is continuing to work with the Water Division billing and payment system in the hopes of making it operational by the end of Monday, Nov. 27.

Huber Height’s IT department will also be wiping and restoring every city device that is on the network.

The city is continuing to work to learn how much data was breached and said it will notify anyone who has been impacted.

