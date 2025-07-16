Tsunami Warning issued in Alaska after 7.3 magnitude earthquake

ALASKA — A large 7.3 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Tsunami Warning has been posted for parts of the Aleutian Islands and South Alaska.

TRENDING STORIES:

The U.S. Tsunami Center said the warning was in effect from about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles. Among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, population of 5,200.

The level of tsunami danger is being evaluated for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America.

Officials in the community of King Cove, which has about 870 residents and is on the south side of the Alaska Peninsula, sent an alert calling on those in the coastal area to move to higher ground, according to the AP.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group