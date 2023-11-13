Several services impacted after ransomware attack hits local city

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several services are being impacted in the City of Huber Heights after a ransomware attack Sunday morning.

It happened near 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to City Manager Rick Dzik.

Public safety services are not being impacted, but several other city divisions are being affected.

“Phones are currently operational, but residents are advised to access the City’s website to stay up to date on information,” the city said in a statement Sunday night.

The following city divisions being impacted are zoning, engineering, tax, finance, utilities, human resources, and economic development, the city said Sunday night.

Robertson reports the city is expecting this attack to impact those services for at least a week.

The city’s information technology (IT) department is working with third parties as well as local, state, and federal law enforcement to investigate the severity of the attack.

Robertson says that the city is taking every precaution to keep the attack isolated and to find out if any information was accessed.

Anyone found to be impacted by the ransomware attack will be notified, the city said.

It will also provide daily updates at 2 p.m. on both its website and social media.

