Local city experiences ransomware attack; What residents should know

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights experienced a ransomware attack Sunday morning, according to City Manager Rick Dzik.

The attack occurred at 8:13 a.m. and various city divisions were impacted.

Those affected include Zoning, Engineering, Tax, Finance, Utilities, Human Resources, and Economic Development, Dzik said.

Public Safety Services were not impacted by this attack.

Huber Heights IT Department is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement to investigate the scope and severity of the attack, Dzik said.

With the exception of the public safety department, the city expects impacts on other services to continue throughout the week.

Residents are advised to access the city’s website at www.hhoh.org to stay up to date on information, Dzik said.

Updates will be provided on the city’s website and Facebook every day at 2 p.m.

Huber Heights city officials taking precautions to determine if any information was accessed and to ensure it was isolated, Dzik said.

Those found to be impacted will be notified.

