Man grazed by bullet in apartment Sunday night

DAYTON — A man was grazed by a bullet in an apartment building Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.
>> Local public restrooms designed to discourage crime, vandalism
Dayton police are responding to the shooting that occurred after 9 p.m. at an apartment building on 108 Melba Street.
The man was not seriously injured as crews on scene canceled medics, the supervisor said.
One person has been taken into custody.
News Center 7 is working to learn who was taken into custody.
It is unclear how the man was grazed by a bullet.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.
©2023 Cox Media Group