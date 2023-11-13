Man grazed by bullet in apartment Sunday night

DAYTON — A man was grazed by a bullet in an apartment building Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

Dayton police are responding to the shooting that occurred after 9 p.m. at an apartment building on 108 Melba Street.

The man was not seriously injured as crews on scene canceled medics, the supervisor said.

One person has been taken into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn who was taken into custody.

It is unclear how the man was grazed by a bullet.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.

