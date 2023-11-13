Business owners worried about impacts from upcoming road closure, construction

GREENE COUNTY — Upcoming construction will shut down a busy intersection in Greene County.

At least one area business told News Center 7 that this closure will impact them.

The intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Lane will be closed starting at 7 p.m., Monday.

Site Food Mart owner Ali Hemani said this will have a definite impact on business.

“Business is already slow so it’s definitely going to hurt us a lot,” Hermani said.

Some people who use this stretch of road say it will impact them, but it won’t be too bad.

“I live in Xenia, the only reason I come into this area is because of Kroger. I go shopping here once or twice a week,” Dennis Strobel said.

After the new lights were installed at the intersection last year, Hemani is frustrated that there is even more construction.

“At that time, it was bad, we lost a lot of business, and it was difficult for us to survive. But if they keep doing this kind of a thing, I don’t know how we’ll end up.”

