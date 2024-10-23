More than 200,000 faulty airbags still in Ohio vehicles, report says

A new report reveals a hidden danger on Ohio roadways — faulty airbags.

A CARFAX report based on National Highway Transportation Safety Administration data showed millions of vehicles in the United States still had faulty airbag inflators by the now-bankrupt company, Takata Airbags, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Forty million vehicles across 19 automakers were pulled because of inflators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A 28th death in the United States, linked to these airbags, was announced by U.S. regulators in September.

Close to 10 years after the massive recall, millions of vehicles are still impacted, WBNS reported.

“We’re a little alarmed to discover that six and a half million cars still need these airbags replaced, more than 200,000 in Ohio and almost 60,000 in the Columbus area,” Patrick Olsen, the editor-in-chief at CARFAX, said.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to inflate airbags in a crash. The small explosion damaged parts of the metal canister, sending shrapnel into the vehicle.

“These airbags when they’re exposed to heat and humidity over a long period of time can develop moisture inside of those chemicals that creates an explosion that far exceeds what the expectations are, and that can turn the metal ring around the airbag into shrapnel, literally flying pieces of metal that can enter the cabin of a car,” said Olsen. “More than 400 people have been injured.”

To view a list of “Do Not Drive vehicles” from the National Highway Transportation Administration, and to check your VIN for recalls, click here .

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



