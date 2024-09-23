More cases of whooping cough in the Miami Valley has parents worried

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More cases of whooping cough have parents worried in the Miami Valley.

Just in September three schools have confirmed positive cases.

Since July 27th, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has reported 46 cases of whooping cough, and the majority of the cases diagnosed were among teens.

More than half of the cases involved students who attend school or enrolled in daycare.

