Montgomery Co. drive-thru announces closure

CENTERVILLE — A drive-thru convenience store in Montgomery County has announced it will be closing after 10 years.

Centerville Drive Thru, located at 179 N. Main Street in Centerville, announced the closure on social media Monday.

“As of now, we are closing the doors here at the Centerville Drive Thru. We have had a great 10 years and we our so thankful for our loyal customers. I want to thank each and every one of you for your business! Hopefully this isn’t forever and I hope to see you all soon!” the business posted.

The drive-thru sold wine, beer, spirits, and tobacco products. The business did not share what caused the closure.

