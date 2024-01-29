Mixed bag of participation expected Tuesday; possible impacts

DAYTON — A mix of precipitation types is expected on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system and will have the latest on what to expect LIVE during News Center 7 at 11 p.m.

>> Cloudy skies tonight; Rain, snow mix expected Tuesday; Sunshine possible late week

Tuesday morning, sleet, freezing rain, and some snow are all possible, this mix could change by the afternoon.

Accumulations will be difficult to pinpoint but should be on the light side where they do occur.

The main thing to watch out for is the possibility of some slick spots developing on the roads.





