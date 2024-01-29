Increased rain, snow chances to start this week; Sunshine possible late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing rain and snow chances
- Above-normal temperatures persist
- Sunshine remains absent until late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and light drizzle is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Cooler, but seasonal with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Increasing light snow chances arrive late and into the overnight.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40.
Rain and snow will change to rain with little to no snow accumulations.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.
