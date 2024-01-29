Increased rain, snow chances to start this week; Sunshine possible late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain and snow chances

Above-normal temperatures persist

Sunshine remains absent until late week

TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and light drizzle is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Cooler, but seasonal with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Increasing light snow chances arrive late and into the overnight.

Gloomtrack the next three days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40.

Futurecast through Tuesday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Rain and snow will change to rain with little to no snow accumulations.

Potential rainfall through Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Where is the sunshine? Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

