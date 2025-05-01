Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Darke County man

GREENVILLE — UPDATE:
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a Darke County man.
Law enforcement said Robert Kellar has been found safe.
INITIAL REPORT:
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Darke County man.
Robert Kellar walked away from his home on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Ravenwood Drive and has not returned.
Law enforcement said he suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Kellar is a 74-year-old white male who is 5′9, weighs 160lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a gray shirt.
Anyone who spots Kellar is asked to call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-3399.
