Millions in funding secured for security, emergency operations for NATO assembly in Dayton

DAYTON — Over $4 million in funding has been secured for emergency operations and security for the upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Controlling Board approved the funding requests on Monday, according to State Representative Desiree Tims (D-Dayton).

Hundreds of delegates are expected to travel to Dayton for the assembly, which will take place from May 21 to 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

“With the approval of these crucial funding measures, Dayton is fully prepared to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and ensure the safety and security of both our residents and the international dignitaries attending the event. This is a historic opportunity for our city, and I am proud to support the funding that will provide necessary resources to our local law enforcement, fire services, emergency management teams, and public works,” Tims said.

>>RELATED: Dayton business leaders meet ahead of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The Controlling Board approved the following funding measures:

$2.8 million to the City of Dayton to reimburse costs for policing, fire, public works, and equipment expenses

$1.3 million to the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide security for the summit

$100K to Montgomery County for county emergency operations center activation costs

$100K to Ohio Emergency Management Agency for state emergency operations center activation costs

>>RELATED: Parts of downtown Dayton becoming ‘NATO Village’; businesses worry it will have negative impact

The approval will make sure local and state agencies have the “necessary” funding to cover security and emergency operations costs for the summit, according to a spokesperson from Tims’ office.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the summit will close large parts of downtown Dayton to build a NATO Village that will house hundreds of representatives.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group