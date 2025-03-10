Dayton business leaders meet ahead of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — Organizers are leaning on the Dayton region’s business community for support as the NATO Parliamentary Assembly gets ready for its historic return to Dayton.

It was a packed house at the Dayton Convention Center as Dayton area chamber members heard from former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison and Representative Mike Turner.

The assembly will return to the region again to help honor the Dayton Peace Accords that were signed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 30 years ago.

Turner said the idea is to celebrate the efforts of the past with a focus on restoring global peace in the present.

“As the Dayton community, we’re going to join with them, with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and do a retrospective and prospective on the Dayton Peace Accords and discuss and wars start and how to bring them to an end,” he said.

In her keynote speech, Hutchison spoke of the importance of maintaining alliances. She urged those on hand to support the NATO efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and strengthen the bonds we have with other countries that are looking to keep the peace. an effort that will be on display in the Gem City.

“It’s keeping our way of life, our freedom, that we value and we have to protect. That means we have to have that strong security umbrella with our allies and our willing partners,” She said.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session goes from May 22-26.

With hundreds of delegates expected to come for the gathering, downtown Dayton restrictions will begin on May 21.

