Woman pleads guilty to organized retail theft in Ohio

A woman has pleaded guilty to organized retail theft.

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Jacqueline Tackett pleaded guilty to a count of organized retail theft on June 18.

As part of her guilty plea, Tackett must pay restitution of $2,033.77 to Meijer.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Tackett was one of five people arrested by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) Organized Retail Crime Task Force in December 2025.

Authorities said she was the getaway driver for Seth Davidson, who is accused of stealing over $7,500 of merchandise from businesses around Ohio.

This task force was established under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is led by the Kettering Police Department.

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