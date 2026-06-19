Father killed in front of son outside Dayton convenience store, mother says

DAYTON — A woman is speaking out after someone shot and killed her husband in front of their teenage son.

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As reported on News Center at 11:00, Josh Fuller, 37, was killed in a shooting outside the Main Mart on North Street in Dayton on Sunday.

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“He didn’t deserve it whatsoever. I don’t understand. He should be here,” Crista Sawvell said.

Sawvell said Fuller was her husband. Together they have two sons.

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Fuller and his youngest son had a fun Sunday planned.

“I sent them to the store while I was getting dressed. We were about to take our son to the skate park,” Sawvell said.

Less than 5 minutes after they left the house, Sawvell got a call from her son.

“Told me that his dad was shot and thought I needed to get over here as quickly as possible, that he was dead,” she said.

Her son said it happened so quickly.

“My husband made my son walk in front of him, because when he came out of the door, there was one standing on each side of the door,” she said. “My son said his ears started ringing, and that he heard the shot. His ears were ringing, and then he turned around, and his dad was on the ground.”

News Center 7 obtained court documents that show Dayton police have arrested three of the four teenagers they believe are involved.

All three are facing murder charges.

>>RELATED: Teen charged with murder in deadly convenience store shooting

In court on Thursday, Judge Helen Wallace made it clear that police believe a 17-year-old fired the shots that killed Fuller.

“You are charged with 4 counts of murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault,” Judge Wallace said in court.

Prosecutors told the judge that the teen shouldn’t be released. Sawvell said she agrees.

“I feel like they should be tried as adults,” she said.

The judge agreed, ordering the 17-year-old to be held in the juvenile justice center until his next court appearance.

Sawvell said she plans to be there.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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