Man formally charged after 9K grams of cocaine, firearms found in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of having over 9,100 grams of cocaine and firearms has been formally charged.

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Bruce Eubanks, 54, of Miami Township, was indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As previously reported, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) executed two search warrants last week.

One took place in the 700 block of Springfield Street in Dayton, and the other happened in the 3000 block of Bright Bounty Lane in Miami Township.

During the searches, investigators seized more than 9,100 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding $500,000, and several firearms.

Eubanks was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on multiple drug-related charges.

Court records indicate that Eubanks will be arraigned on July 2.

He is no longer booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Narcotics Seizure Montgomery Co (Kettering Police Department)

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