Coroner IDs 37-year-old man killed in shooting near Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — A 37-year-old man is dead after a shooting near a Dayton convenience store over the weekend.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have the latest on the investigation LIVE on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

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Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 37-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound next to a vehicle in a parking lot, according to Dayton Police.

The victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 37-year-old Joshua Fuller.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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