Unlikely duo: Suspect, baby goose found by Kettering police

KETTERING — Kettering officers had an unexpected citizen step in to help them track down a suspect.
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On June 5, at 11:30 p.m., Kettering police received information from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office regarding a suspect who ran from a domestic violence situation.
Officers found a heat signature in a wooded area.
A second heat signature was with the suspect — a baby goose.
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Video shows the gosling following around the officers as they work to return him to his mom.
“Suspect: in custody, Gosling: Returned home, Officers: still not sure what just happened,” KPD said on social media.
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