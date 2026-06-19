Tornado touched down in Butler County, NWS confirms

BUTLER COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Butler County early Thursday morning.
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The NWS said the tornado started as an EF-2 in Franklin County, Indiana, but weakened into an EF-0 as it crossed the state line.
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The tornado started at approximately 1:24 a.m. southeast of Cedar Grove.
Its path was just over five miles long, had a width of 400 yards, and a peak wind speed of 125 mph, according to the NWS.
The tornado weakened as it moved east. It ended northeast of West Harrison in Butler County at approximately 1:33 a.m.
At its peak strength, the tornado lifted roofs off two homes and damaged trees along Welsh Drive and Drewerburg Road in Franklin County, according to the NWS.
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