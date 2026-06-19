Former Ohio deputy convicted of more than 100 child sexual abuse material charges

FAYETTE COUNTY — A former Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been found guilty of more than 100 child sexual abuse material-related charges.

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A jury found Justin Bennett guilty on 124 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor on Wednesday, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation into Bennett began in February 2025 when the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for Alleged criminal activity at a residence where Bennett lived.

Bennett was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

Madison County Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on Bennett’s home and seized electronic devices for analysis.

After detectives investigated the devices, they determined there was probable cause for Bennett’s arrest.

Bennett later resigned from his position with the Sheriff’s Office.

WBNS reported that he’ll be sentenced on July 23. He faces up to 250 years in prison.

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