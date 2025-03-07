Ohio Deputy arrested amid child porn investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY — A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested amid a child pornography investigation.

Justin Bennett, 34, of Washington Court House, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with nine fourth-degree felony counts of Pandering Obscenity involving a Minor.

The investigation started on Feb. 18 when the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for Alleged criminal activity at a residence that was identified as Bennet’s residence, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Bennett was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

Madison County Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on Bennet’s home and seized electronic devices for analysis.

After detectives investigated the devices, they determined there was probable cause for Bennett’s arrest, according to the post.

Bennett resigned his position with the Sheriff’s office effective immediately.

The matter remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on Thursday, March 06, 2025 following an investigation into... Posted by Fayette County OH Sheriffs Office on Thursday, March 6, 2025

