Human remains found inside home with hundreds of dead, alive animals

CANTON — Human remains were found inside a home along with hundreds of animals both alive and dead.

According to Canton police, hundreds of rats, three dogs, two birds, and two turtles were also found inside the home on Wertz Avenue.

The man renting the home, Billy Jack Park, 45, was arrested earlier this week and charged with seven counts of prohibitions concerning companion animal complaints.

The Stark County Coroner confirmed to WOIO the bones found are human.

At this time, Park is not facing any charges in connection with the bones.

“It was probably one of the worse hoarding situations,” Jackie Godbey said.

Godbey is the executive director of the Stark County Humane Society.

“Having that many in cages, some roaming free, the dogs, the birds, the hoarding situation, it was bad. In my opinion, not livable. No animals or person should be in that condition,” he said.

The house has been condemned.

The Canton Health Department informed the owner that the house either has to be cleaned up or torn down.

