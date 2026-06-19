Risk for strong storms this weekend

DAYTON, OH — Beautiful weather is in place this Friday afternoon across the Miami Valley. As we head into the weekend, nice weather stays in place for the most part Saturday.

There’s only a 20% chance of a shower throughout the day. Sunday night bears watching for the risk of severe weather.

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Yet again, the Miami Valley will face a late evening / overnight risk for severe storms going from Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday.

The severe weather ingredients don’t look as favorable as they did with the midweek storm system, but we still must pay attention.

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Damaging wind and the possibility of an isolated tornado will be our concerns. Stay weather aware and up to date with the forecast as we go through the weekend.

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