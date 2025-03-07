Man believed to be Ohio pilot arrested at Boston airport fatally shoots himself, police say

BOSTON — A wanted Ohio pilot who was arrested at a Boston Airport fatally shot himself in the parking lot of an MBTA station on Friday morning, our sister station, WFXT in Boston reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section found 33-year-old Jeremy Gudorf of Ohio in his parked car at the Wonderland Station in Revere.

TRENDING STORIES:

When troopers approached him, state police said Gudorf pulled out a gun and “abruptly shot himself.”

Troopers rendered aid to Gudorf before he was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Pending official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, state police believe the identity of the individual to be Jeremy Gudorf,” a state police spokesperson told WFXT.

News Center 7 previously reported that Gudorf was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Feb. 20, moments before taking off on a flight to Paris.

Massachusetts State Police troopers learned he was wanted on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor for services in Huntersville, North Carolina just before 9 p.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection were reviewing the manifest of the Boston-to-Paris flight.

Gudorf was arraigned on Feb. 21 in the East Boston District Court on a fugitive-from-justice charge.

In a statement provided to WFXT, a JetBlue spokesperson said that Gudorf has been placed on “indefinite leave.”

“We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant,” the spokesperson said. “The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter.”

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed to WFXT that it launched an investigation into Gudorf in October 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, the police department said detectives obtained a search warrant for Google, leading to the identification of the source of the reported sexual exploitation images.

“At the time the crime was committed, records indicate he resided in Huntersville, NC. However, during the investigation, and before he was identified as a suspect, he relocated out of state,” the police department said in a statement.

Gudorf, who was allowed to hide his face in court, was ordered held on $10,000 bail under the condition he immediately report to North Carolina within a week of his court appearance, WFXT reported.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group