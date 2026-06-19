Anne Hathaway pregnant, expecting third child with husband

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child.

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The Academy Award winner shared a video on social media Friday revealing a baby bump.

“Baby, I’m yours,” she wrote in the caption.

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The Associated Press reached out to Hathaway’s representation for confirmation of the pregnancy. A spokesperson responded, “I think the video is pretty obvious.”

This will mark baby number three for Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman. As PEOPLE magazine reported, the pair are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012.

The pregnancy announcement comes during a busy time for Hathaway, who is starring in five films this year. The psychological thriller “Mother Mary” came out in April, followed by “The Devil Wears Parda 2″ in May.

Hathaway can be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” next month, followed by “The End of Oak Street” in August and “Verity” in October.

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