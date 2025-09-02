Miami Valley residents hoping to win $1.1B Powerball jackpot

KETTERING — Winning more than a billion dollars is so unrealistic, but it could happen with the Powerball lottery drawing Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Powerball jackpot is $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $498.4 million.

The winning numbers are 8-23-25-40-53, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bee-Gee’s Market in Kettering has had some big lottery winners before.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talked to the market’s owner, Michael Sliger, about Monday night’s drawing.

Sliger said his shop takes these things very seriously.

They have seven lottery machines inside, not including what customers buy at the counter.

“We are the number one lottery agent in the Miami Valley right now. We’re number seven in the state out of over, right around 11,000 agents. So we’re in the top ten,” Sliger said.

The walls inside the market are covered with past winners, some getting thousands of dollars.

“Usually when it goes way up, it gets on the news and you know, it gets our attention because like I said, we don’t want to win just a million. We want to win a billion,” Kettering resident Tom Mastbaum said.

Mastbaum said he chose Bee-Gee’s for a special reason.

“This is where we usually come to buy them, because they have a reputation of a lot of winners,” he said.

Sliger said they had over 300 winning scratch-off lottery tickets just from Monday.

Mastbaum and several other players said they don’t know what they would do if they won.

“I’m happy with what I’ve got. I’m retired. I can play golf anytime I want,” Mastbaum said. “I think I could probably do a lot of good with the winnings.”

If no one wins Monday night’s jackpot, the next drawing will happen on Wednesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group