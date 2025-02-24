Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Trial delayed again for ex-boyfriend accused of murder of woman

SPRINGFIELD — The trial was supposed to start today for an accused killer in Springfield, but a change in plea has led to a new delay in the case.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has been following this Miami Valley Murder Mystery for years.

He spent part of his day in Clark County talking to the victim’s mom about a long legal road taking another detour.

Thomas Albert was supposed to go on trial Monday, Feb. 24, for Candance Prunty’s murder.

but the trial’s been postponed — again.

That’s because Albert’s lawyer has filed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea.

He suggested in the same filing Albert is incompetent to stand trial.

Now this court case will pause so doctors can evaluate him and put their findings in a written report for the judge to review and make a ruling.

Prunty’s mother, Patricia Beard, has previously said she has to prepare emotionally for each court hearing and says she’ll keep showing up, including for the eventual trial.

Beard said the news of the latest delay was too difficult for her to talk about on camera.

But she said the detective and prosecutor on her daughter’s case came to her home in person to give her the news.

Court records show this is at least the sixth trial in Albert’s case that’s been rescheduled.

Beard talked about the emotional toll saying, “I just want to get off this roller coaster.”

Albert is Prunty’s ex-boyfriend.

Springfield police said in 2015 he walked into Prunty’s house and shot her several times while her boys were at school all because he was upset she had broken off their short relationship.

Albert’s already in prison for an unrelated attempted murder in Columbus.

He isn’t eligible for parole in that case until 2045.

Albert has also told the court he wants to fire his lawyer.

He fired his first two lawyers in this case.

The judge will have to make a decision on his third request to do that.

That’ll be separate from what he eventually decides about whether Albert is competent to stand trial.

