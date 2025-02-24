12-year-old reported missing in Dayton, family concerned for safety

DAYTON — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in Dayton on Monday.
Jacob Stinson was last seen on Feb. 24 in the 300 block of Baltimore Street around 7 a.m., according to Dayton Police Department.
Police said the family is concerned for his safety.
Stinson was last seen wearing glasses, black coat, teal hoodie, gray pants, and white Nike shows.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online here.
