Miami Valley Meals to give out free thanksgiving meals to people in need

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley Meals will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals to people in need in their annual Turkey Takeaway event.

This Wednesday, Nov. 27, Miami Valley Meals will hand out frozen Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need.

This year, Miami Valley Meals partnered with Dayton Young Black Professionals to get meals to even more people.

Two new satellite locations were added at Omega Baptist Church and Thurgood Marshall STEM High School as part of DYBP’s West Dayton Give Back initiative.

The giveaways will take place at 6 locations in Montgomery and Greene Counties:

Trotwood Madison High School from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

UD Arena from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Omega Baptist Church from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Have a Gay Day from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fairborn Phoenix from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall High School from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Miami Valley Meals prepared 10,000 turkey meals for this event.

This giveaway is available for families and individuals, and is on a first come, first served basis.

