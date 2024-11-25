‘It was a pretty brutal attack’ Brutus Buckeye statue vandalized on Ohio State’s campus

COLUMBUS — The Brutus Buckeye statue was badly damaged outside a well-known store on the Ohio State University campus.

The Brutus statue outside of College Traditions on West Lane Avenue in Columbus was vandalized around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

All that is left in front of the store are two fiberglass stumps. Those are the remains of Brutus’ ankles.

His battered figure now sits near the store’s counter. It is missing a hand and has gashes across his head and body, WBNS reports.

The store owner is asking the alleged vandal to come forward.

“It was a pretty brutal attack on Brutus,” said Kelly Dawes.

The person who smashed Brutus against their Woody Hayes statue also caused it to suffer damage as well, WBSN says.

“He’s been our welcome ever since. People just love getting their picture taken with him. I’ve had several customers today who were very upset,” Dawes said.

Brutus remains standing with a quote, “I get knocked down but I get back up again!”

Michigan week is underway on OSU’s campus as the Buckeyes host the Wolverines on Saturday at noon in Columbus.

Brutus Buckeye Vandalized at OSU's campus Photo contributed by WBNS-TV (WBNS-TV/WBNS-TV)

