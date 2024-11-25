Driver steps on gas instead of brake, hits bakery

PARMA HEIGHTS — A driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake and hit a bakery on Saturday.

The driver was pulling into the parking space Saturday morning and accidentally drove into the front window, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Lydia’s Hungarian Strudel in Parma Heights also posted a photo on social media.

“Everyone at Lydia’s is SAFE and uninjured!” the bakery said on its Facebook page.

They added all orders for the day were still filled.

There is also no structural damage to the store, WOIO said.

