Miami Valley to get $44 million in federal funds for area projects, including Wright-Patt

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a major funding package Wednesday that now heads to the U.S. Senate to avert a government shutdown this Friday.

>>Asbestos found in local elementary school; parents, school officials call for new building

This includes $44 million in federal funding for projects in the Miami Valley, according to Dayton-area Congressman Mike Turner.

He told News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry on Wednesday that the biggest chunk will be used to plan and design and design the acquisition management complex at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“This is important to do because, of course, it ensures the mission will be able to remain at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and it’s an investment in our community,” Turner said.

The total funding for the Wright-Patt project is $18 million.

>>Inappropriate message on bathroom wall of local high school leads to investigation

Other projects include another $4 million to fund the restoration of the Wright Brothers Airplane Factory that was damaged by a fire last year.

The City of Dayton will also get another $4 million to go toward expanding the city’s water quality laboratory.

Five Rivers Metro Parks is also getting $3.5 million to improve Dayton MetroParks. It will assist in the renovation of electrical, plumbing, mechanical lighting systems, the construction of interior, and exterior programmatic space at the park.

“This funding bolsters our economy, strengthens our infrastructure, and increases the Miami Valley’s competitiveness throughout our state,” he said. “I will continue to work closely with my colleagues to make certain that the critical community projects that are important to Ohio families, workers, and small businesses are funded.”

©2024 Cox Media Group