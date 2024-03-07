Asbestos found in local elementary school; parents, school officials call for new building

TIPP CITY — Asbestos has been found in a local elementary school as the district pushes for a new school.

School officials confirmed abestos was found in the gym at Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City after a leak in the roof.

“My worry is that we’ll have loose asbestos fibers on the floor, possibly on the bleachers,” Steve Gaither, a parent, said.

