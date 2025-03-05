Miami Twp. names next police chief

MIAMI TWP. — Miami Twp. has a new police chief.

Adam Nielsen has been named the next police chief, a township spokesperson announced Wednesday morning.

Nielsen has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He most recently served as police commander of the Westminster Police Department in Colorado.

He’s served in several capacities over his career, including command positions and as a vice/narcotics detective, field training officer, and hostage negotiator.

“I am excited about joining the professional team at Miami Township PD and working alongside them as we continue the traditions of providing law enforcement with service and integrity in mind,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen was selected after a nationwide search. The Miami Twp. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to formally offer him the job and to secure his employment on Tuesday.

“Nielsen’s vision for the Miami Township Police Department aligns well with our commitment to building strong relationships with residents and promoting transparency. We are confident that his leadership will guide our police officers and staff toward achieving our shared goals of safety and community trust and well-being,” Miami Township Board of Trustees President Terry Posey, Jr. said.

Nielsen replaces former chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer, who stepped down on Dec. 30.

Nielsen’s first day will be determined once the necessary employment materials have been completed.

