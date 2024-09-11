Miami Township trustee to resign at end of month

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miami Township trustee has announced his resignation.

John Morris sent a letter to the township saying he could not continue because of the demands of his full-time job.

“As I’ve bounced around the country, essentially living in hotels and Airbnb’s over the past six months, I’ve missed more meetings than in my full six years prior combined,” he said.

Morris added that it has been an honor to serve the people of Miami Township and wished his colleagues, Donald Culp and Terry Posey, the best of luck as they search for a replacement to fill the rest of this term.

He was first elected to a four-year term in Nov. 2017 and re-elected to another four years in Nov. 2021, according to the Miami Township website.

Within 30 days, the two trustees must appoint someone to replace Morris.

His term ends in 2025.

If they cannot agree, it would be up to a probate judge to pick Morris’ replacement.

