Mercy Health strikes deal with health insurance provider to stay in network

SPRINGFIELD — The Mercy Health network has reached an agreement with health insurance provider Cigna to keep services ‘in-network’ as part of a multi-year agreement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio residents who participate in their employer’s health plan through Cigna will continue to receive in-network rates with Mercy Health providers, a spokesperson for Mercy Health said on their website.

This pertains to all Mercy Health hospitals, physicians, urgent cares, and surgery centers under the Cigna umbrella.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We understand that the possibility of Mercy Health being out of network was incredibly difficult for many of our patients. Our goal has always been to have long-term, equitable agreements with major payers so our patients can have seamless access to quality care in their communities,” the spokesperson said in the update on Mercy Health’s website.

The update given on the Mercy Health website outlines the agreement reached between Mercy Health and Cigna as of April 1 and reassures that ‘there has been no outage in care’ throughout their negotiations.

Mercy Health has hospitals in Springfield and Urbana, as well as an urgent care facility near Fairborn. The network also has hospitals across the state in Cincinnati, Lima, Lorain, Toledo, and Youngstown.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group