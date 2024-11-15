Mental health evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing Greene County man, leaving state

GREENE COUNTY — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the woman who is accused of killing a Greene County man and leaving the state.

Janel Nelson, 52, of Wisconsin, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault on Oct. 25, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

She was accused of killing Michael Corrigan, 55, of Beavercreek, back in August. Police said Corrigan was her “on-again, off-again,” boyfriend for the past 15 years.

Nelson was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 27 and was extradited to Ohio where she was booked into Greene County Jail.

In a court order filed on Nov. 13, a Greene County Common Please Court Judge ordered a mental evaluation for Nelson.

The evaluation will be conducted by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio and the report will be submitted no later than Jan. 9, 2025, according to the court order.

