Darke County man arrested on multiple violent sex offense charges

UNION CITY, Ohio — A Darke County man has been arrested on multiple violent sex offense charges.

Kevin Smith, 59, of Union City, Ohio was arrested on multiple felony charges by Union City Police on Nov. 8, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Smith has been preliminarily charged with three counts of Rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of Vicarious Sexual Gratification, a third-degree felony.

The charges Smith faces stem from an investigation that revealed evidence of sexual offenses involving at least two victims under the age of 13 at the time the crimes were committed.

According to Union City Police, the investigation revealed that the offenses took place over a period of several years and occurred across state lines, in both Ohio and Indiana.

“This arrest underscores the importance of the close collaboration between law enforcement agencies in both states, which allows officers to operate seamlessly across jurisdictional boundaries for the safety and protection of our communities,” the Union City Police Department said in the post. “By combining resources and working together without limitations, law enforcement was able to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that Smith was apprehended.”

Additional charges, including other serious and violent sexual offenses, are expected to be filed in both Ohio and Indiana as the investigation continues.

