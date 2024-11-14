‘Just heart-wrenching;’ 4-year-old boy loses both parents in deadly shooting

DAYTON — A 4-year-old boy with autism lost both of his parents in a double shooting in Dayton last week.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 1600 block of Russet Avenue around 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Emily Stovall, 23, and Jacob Osterhaus, 25, died in the shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Kim Sturgill is mourning the loss of her niece Emily, but her attention is now focused on the couple’s son.

“He was brought out with the clothes that he was wearing, the shoes he was wearing, his shoes. Special blankets that he favors the most. Some diapers and really not much else more,” Sturgill said.

Emily Stovall's son (Courtesy of Kim Sturgill)

