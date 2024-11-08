Coroner IDs woman, man dead after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The woman and man who died in a shooting in Dayton on Thursday afternoon have been identified.

Emily Stovall, 23, and Jacob Osterhaus, 25, were identified Friday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Stovall and Osterhaus were found shot in the 1600 block of Russet Avenue around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Kevin Leopard said he had a hard time grasping what he was seeing and hearing when he saw a woman go down outside the house.

“Heard boom, boom, boom and she went down,” Leopard said. “Somebody from inside the house, because everything came out from in the house.”

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to try and help both the man and woman, but they were both pronounced deceased.

Dayton police could not confirm what led up to the deadly shooting when they spoke to News Center 7 on Thursday but said they were not currently looking for any suspects.

“We believe we have everybody at the scene accounted for,” Maj. Jason Hall said.

We’re working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and will continue to provide updates.

