Memorial services announced for 33-year-old Logan County firefighter

LOGAN COUNTY — Memorial services have been announced for a 33-year-old Logan County firefighter.
Sean Reese, 33, of Lakeview, passed away on Monday in Columbus after a long battle with health issues, according to his online obituary.
As previously reported by News Center 7, he worked as a firefighter for the Indian Joint Fire District.
Sean graduated from Indian Lake High School in 2010 and became a firefighter that June.
He also served as a volunteer firefighter and was also a certified diver on the dive team, his obituary said.
Memorial services have been scheduled for Dec. 7 at Indian Lake Community Church at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m.
After the services, the family will continue to celebrate Sean’s life at the Indian Joint Fire Department at 4:15 p.m.
Instead of flowers, memorial contributes may been in Sean’s memory to the Indian Joint Fire District.
