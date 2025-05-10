Memorial blood drive scheduled for Dayton officer killed in 1999

DAYTON — A local church is hosting a memorial blood drive in honor of fallen Dayton Police Department Officer Kevin Brame.

The blood drive will take place at Zion Baptist Church on Earlham Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 17, according to a post from the police department.

Officer Kevin Brame was shot while off duty in 1999.

He just dropped off his children at his estranged wife’s house on Cherry Drive and was walking back to his car when he was shot from behind, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Dayton Police Department and the FBI are still working to figure out who killed Brame.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the FBI said they’re offering up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in Brame’s murder.

Those interested in donating during this blood drive can schedule an appointment here.

