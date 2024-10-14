Medical helicopter called to crash reportedly involving cruiser in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called to a crash reportedly involving a law enforcement vehicle in Miami County.

Around 10:10 a.m. a crash was reported at East Canal Street and South Mulberry Street, according to initial reports.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed Careflight had been called to the crash and initial reports indicated that a law enforcement vehicle was involved.

It is unclear at this time what agency that vehicle belonged to.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update as we get new information.

