Medical helicopter called after football player hurt

BELLEFONTAINE — A medical helicopter was called after a football player was hurt in Bellefontaine Friday night.

Medics were called to reports of a football player who had a neck injury at Bellefontaine High School.

A medical helicopter was requested to meet firefighters at their helipad, according to Bellefontaine Fire & Ems.

We are working to learn the condition of the player and which team they play for.

We will continue to follow this story.

