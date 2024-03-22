Measles exposure reported at Beavercreek entertainment facility; 3rd case reported in Montgomery Co.

BEAVERCREEK — A measles case has been identified in a third Montgomery County resident and some people in Greene County may have been exposed.

The exposure happened Saturday, March 16 at Round1 Bowling and Amusement on Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek. This would have been between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., according to Greene County Public Health.

Anyone who visited Round1 or was in the building up to two hours after the person with measles left the building may have been exposed.

Greene County health officials said if you were there during the exposure time, you should notify your local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms, and inform you of the next steps you should take to keep yourself and others protected.

Montgomery County residents should contact Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County at (937) 225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org.

Greene County residents should contact Greene County Public Health at (937) 374-5615 or visit www.gcph.info.

