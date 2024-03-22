Popular Ohio amusement park closes after 125 years; demolition for historic pool begins

CINCINNATI — After more than 125 years of business, a popular Ohio amusement park has shut down and demolition on its historic pool is underway.

According to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV, an area inside the Sunlite Pool was covered in concrete debris, that appear to have been chipped from the pool’s surface.

WCPO-9 crews went to the amusement park and noticed a backhoe near the pool, but not in use.

The demolition comes just days after a group of community members offered to buy the land containing the pool for approximately $145,454.

The group is called Save Coney Islanders and they have made countless efforts to save the historic amusement after its closure was announced.

Their most recent effort was with hopes of purchasing the land for “the fair market value,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

In late 2023, Coney Island management announced that the park would permanently close at the end of the year, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

MEMI, a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), purchased the property. It plans to build a $118M “first-of-its-kind” music venue.

The Save Coney Islanders organized protests and petitions following the announcement of the park’s closure.

“We understand why Coney Island’s closure was met with a range of emotions. Coney Island was a part of Cincinnati,” CSO President and CEO Jonathan Martin said in a statement.

CSO said it didn’t close the amusement park and pool, instead, the previous owners decided to close them both before MEMI acquired the property, WCPO-9 reported.

